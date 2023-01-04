Aston Villa interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams

Aston Villa are set to make a move for Spain-born Ghanaian forward Nico Williams.

The English Premier League outfit are preparing to make a move for the Spain international in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe including Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, with a year-and-a-half left on his current deal, interested teams will have to pay at least his 50 million Euros release clause to sign him.

Williams is enjoying a decent campaign in Spain this season, scoring three goals in 15 La Liga games and has four assists to his credit.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a big fans of the forward and hopes to use his Spain influence to attract the player to England.

Williams was a member of the Spain team that reached the round of 16 of the World Cup, only to lose to Morocco on penalties.