Aston Villa legend Gaby Agbonlahor wants Arsenal to sell injured midfielder Thomas Partey

Former England and Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to sell midfielder, Thomas Partey.

According to the ex-footballer turned pundit, Partey has been inconsistent and he has not proven to be beneficial to the club.

Partey has been sidelined with an injury since August 26, 2023, after picking an injury in training.

“I would let him go,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “Some games he’s poor, some games he’s very good, and some games he is injured.

“When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50% of a season of his best football? Is he doing enough? If I was Arsenal I’d sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer.

“I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets.”

Partey has made only three appearances this season in the English Premier League.