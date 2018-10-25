Aston Villa manager Dean Smith salutes Albert Adomah

Despite Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat against Norwich City in the English Championship on Tuesday, manager Dean Smith has singled out Ghana's Albert Adomah for praises.

Smith was impressed by the 30-year-old's effort at mounting pressure on their opponents until he was substituted due to a knee injury.

Adomah was reported to have given Norwich City full-back, Max Aaron, a difficult time during the game.

He has, however, found favour with the current boss, Smith, who has given him the opportunity to revive his career, leading to the Ghanaian starting their last two games resulting in that splendid performance on Tuesday.

The manager confirmed Adomah’s injury on the club’s website but added that another player, Tammy Abraham, also picked a knock which has dealt the club a serious blow.

“Albert got a knock to the knee and had to come off,” said Smith. “It was a blow, that one, because I thought he was giving their full-back some real trouble.

“Tammy's was a knock to the head. We've lost them, but all in all, we've got to do better at defending the crosses,” he added.

