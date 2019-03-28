GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 March 2019
Aston Villa put Albert Adomah contract talks on hold; Leeds United to profit
Albert Adomah

Aston Villa have decided to shelve talks over a new contract for Ghana international Albert Adomah. 

The 31-year-old is out of contract in June but it does not look like he has a future at Villa Park.

Adomah finds himself down the pecking order behind Anwar El Ghazi.

The winger has failed to replicate his form last season where he scored 14 goals goals and five assists.

This term, Adomah has scored just two goals in 28 league games.

He could be heading to Leeds United who had two offers turned down in January.

