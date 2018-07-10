Aston Villa set to sell Albert Adomah over Financial Fair Play rules

Troubled English Championship side Aston Villa are likely to sell winger Albert Adomah over Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Ghana forward had an outstanding season with the former Premier League campaigners, where he finished with 15 goals in the championship.

Villa need to raise £40m to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations following last season's failure to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Club faced a winding up order via the High Court last month until they agreed a payment schedule regarding money owed to HMRC.

Villa owner Tony Xia last week said the club is not for sale, but Bruce is facing up to the reality that players in his squad who could command healthy transfer fees will likely leave the club this summer.

"And the first thing before we go into anything is that we have to address is Financial Fair Play - forget everything else for the moment. Financial Fair Play has to be addressed whether the owner has got any money or not, so we have to try and put that in place if we possibly can,'' Bruce told Skysports.com

"Obviously, the owner has put out a statement. I had a conversation with him four or five days ago where I issued my commitment to the club, and to him, where I said: 'We're up against it, let's be open and honest, we might have to make decisions that might not be easy, we have to generate some money'.

"Inevitably that is going to be player sales. There are going to be people that I do not want to sell but people will know that we have got financial problems and they'll sit and wait, and wait, till Deadline Day possibly. I hope that doesn't happen but we've got to baton down the hatches and wait for it."