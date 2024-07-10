GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"At least take us to the group stage"- Nsoatreman to Yaw Preko ahead of CAF Confederation Cup adventure

Published on: 10 July 2024
Yaw Preko has been tasked by the owners of Nsoatreman FC to lead the club to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. 

The former Ghana international was named coach of the FA Cup winners on Monday following the departure of Maxwell Konadu to South Africa to begin work with Black Leopards.

At a beautiful ceremony in Nsuatre, Preko was introduced to the players and management of the team as he inked a deal to lead the club.

During his unveiling, club owner and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah charged the gaffer to make reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup a target.

"Just like we agreed with Maxwell Konadu that in his first season, we are not expecting much from him but expected him to win the league in his second season, we are also not expecting that much from [Yaw Preko] in his first season," he said.

"However, as for Africa, at least he should take us to the group stage, and the rest in the course of the league season, we will review our positions."

Nsoatreman FC will find out their opponents for the preliminary stage of the competition on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

