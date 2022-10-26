'At the moment, I'm thinking about Orlando Pirates' - Ghana goalkeeper Ofori 25 days to World Cup

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori admits that he dreams of playing in the upcoming World Cup, but for the time being, he is focused on Orlando Pirates.

The World Cup begins on November 20, and Ofori, as the Black Stars' second deputy captain, will be expected to play an important role in Qatar.

Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

"The most important thing is Orlando Pirates because, on a daily basis, you work with your team. The national team is based on what you do at your club. I'm not really thinking about the national team at the moment. If you are not fit and doing well at your club then the national team is useless."

"The most important thing is that I need to perform to my best at the club so that when they call you are ready. If you are not performing at your club then you go there, you are mentally weak. The world cup stage is the biggest. Every player's dream is to play in the world cup. At the moment, I'm thinking about what my club wants to achieve and to be successful. This is my motivation and objective."

Ofori has been included in Ghana's provisional squad after recovering from an injury problem.