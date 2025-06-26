GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Atalanta agree €17.5m deal with Southampton to sign Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana

Published on: 26 June 2025
Atalanta agree €17.5m deal with Southampton to sign Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana

Italian Serie A side Atalanta BC have reached an agreement with Southampton to sign Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Italian club has been in extensive talks with the English club in the past week over the possibility of securing the services of the talented winger.

According to Transfer Insider Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta and Southampton have agreed on a deal today.

In a post on social media, he noted that the deal will cost the Italian Serie A side “â‚¬17.5m in instalments plus â‚¬4m add-ons and team performance bonuses.”

Meanwhile, Southampton will also keep 15% of the proceeds from the future transfer of Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Ghana forward is expected to undergo a medical examination in the coming days before signing a contract with Atalanta until June 2029.

At Atalanta, Kamaldeen Sulemana will have the chance to play top-flight football while also competing with the team in next season’s UEFA Champions League as well.

