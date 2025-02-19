Atalanta boss Gasperini slams African best Ademola Lookman as worst penalty taker

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has launched a scathing attack on Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, describing him as "one of the worst penalty takers" he has ever seen.

This comes after Lookman missed a crucial penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Tuesday.

Lookman, who was recently named Africa’s Best Player at the 2024 CAF Awards, had earlier given Atalanta hope by scoring their only goal of the game.

However, his decision to take the penalty, despite other designated takers being available, did not sit well with Gasperini.

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” Gasperini fumed after the match.

“He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal. He took the ball despite Retegui and De Keteleare being available to take itâ€¦ I didn’t like what Lookman did.”

The missed penalty proved costly as Atalanta failed to mount a comeback, leading to their elimination from the competition.

Lookman, who has been in stellar form this season, now faces criticism from his manager despite his impressive individual performances.