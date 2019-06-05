Atalanta make Alfred Duncan TOP transfer target ahead of busy campaign

Italian side Atalanta have made Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan one of their top transfer targets ahead of their busy season.

The Bergamo-based boss Gian Piero Gasperini is keen to bring in a top class midfielder after identifying the area as a weakness in his squad ahead of their debut UEFA Champions League campaign.

And according to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Gasperini is ready to make the Ghanaian his main transfer target in the summer.

Duncan is understood to have made it clear that he will be staying at the Mapei Stadium next season.

The report suggests Sassuolo have placed €20 million on the former Inter Milan man.

Duncan was impressive for Sassuolo last term, providing 4 assists and tallying 5 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

He is set to undergo surgery in the summer hence has been left out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt which is expected to kick-off in two weeks time.