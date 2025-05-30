Atalanta midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana joins Black Stars in London after resolving visa issues

Atalanta midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has finally joined the Black Stars camp in London after clearing visa complications that delayed his arrival.

The 22-year-old was unavailable for Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup due to the setback, with the Ghana Football Association confirming that he was yet to receive clearance.

However, Sulemana arrived in camp on Thursday evening and is now in line to feature in the third-place playoff against Trinidad & Tobago.

His return is a timely boost for Otto Addo’s side, who are looking to wrap up the international break on a positive note.

Sulemana heads into the game on the back of a strong finish to the season in Italy, where he netted two spectacular goals and played a key role in Atalanta’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

His energy and versatility in midfield are expected to add depth to Ghana’s squad as they prepare for the final fixture of the tournament.