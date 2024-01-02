Atalanta strengthens defensive lineup with signing of Ghanaian Isak Hien

Italian side Atalanta have confirmed the signing of Sweden international of Ghanaian descent Isak Hien for the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Sweden, has signed a contract with Atalanta, donning the coveted shirt number 4 until the summer of 2028.

The announcement, made on the club's official website, solidifies Hien's transfer from league competitor Hellas Verona, highlighting Atalanta's commitment to reinforcing its defensive capabilities.

Hien, who arrived at Hellas Verona in the summer of 2022 from Allsvenskan DjurgÃ¥rdens IF, brings a blend of physicality and energy to Atalanta's roster. During his tenure with Verona, he showcased his defensive skills in 44 competitive matches.

Worth noting is the inclusion of a resale clause in the deal, ensuring that Hien's former club, DjurgÃ¥rden, stands to benefit from his success with a percentage of the transfer fee.

This strategic move signals Atalanta's proactive approach to strengthening its squad for upcoming challenges in both domestic and international competitions.