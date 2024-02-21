Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde pleased with Inaki Williams 'valuable' workrate

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde has commended the relentless work ethic of Ghana forward Inaki Williams following Bilbao’s thrilling 3-2 triumph over Girona in La Liga.

Williams, who notched his ninth league goal of the season during the match, received praise from Valverde for his invaluable contribution to the team.

In a post-game interview, Valverde emphasised Williams’ ceaseless running and dedication on the field, underscoring the significance of his efforts that go beyond scoring goals.

“He is a player who makes more intense runs than our opponents. However, these efforts cannot be repeated often because in the end, the player has to recover. Strikers are valued for their goals and he has scored today. We are happy but overall, his work is always valuable to us.”

Williams, with 96 goals for Bilbao, is approaching a century of goals for the club, showcasing his prowess in front of goal.

Bilbao’s victory propelled them to fifth place in the La Liga standings, with the team positioned just two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.