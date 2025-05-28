Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams eyeing an impactful Champions League next season

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is hoping his outfit will make a meaningful impact in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Basque club is returning to the Champions League after almost ten-year absence, having finished fourth in the recently concluded Spanish La Liga campaign.

Williams, who has been named as the new captain of Athletic Bilbao was instrumental in the club’s outstanding campaign.

Having assumed the captaincy role, the pacey attacker is expected to lead Athletic Bilbao in domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League at large next season.

“We know that as we continue growing as a team, our performance is being recognized, and we hope that next season we can put together a good campaign in the Champions League. And of course the Copa del Rey too. That’s the dream of every Athletic fan: to see us play well and give a good account of ourselves.” He said.

Williams, who has spent his entire professional career at the San Mames debuted for Athletic Bilbao back in 2015 and has since established himself as a key member of the squad.

The experienced attacker continues to make his mark at Athletic Bilbao, remaining one of the team's most influential players.

Since his debut in 2015, the 30-year-old has made 471 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, scoring 111 goals and delivering 64 assists.

This season, he racked up 50 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists across the period.