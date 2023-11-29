Athletic Bilbao coach laments Inaki Williams' absence due to AFCON participation

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde has expressed concern about the absence of his star striker, Inaki Williams, due to his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Williams, who has scored six league goals this season, will be representing Ghana in the tournament, which takes place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Valverde acknowledges that Williams' absence will be a significant blow to his team, but he is confident they will continue performing well until his departure.

"Inaki is always in a good place. By the time he goes to the AFCON, we will start by being sharp but at the moment, we will go through at least December without any problems. We will lament his absence but we will see how things will turn out," he told the media.

Ghana has been placed in Group B of the AFCON alongside Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde. Williams will be looking to make history by helping the Black Stars end their 41-year trophy drought.

Athletic Bilbao currently sit in fifth place in the La Liga standings, and Valverde hopes that his team can maintain their form until Williams returns from the tournament.

Williams recently scored his first Ghana and will hope to play an important role for the Black Stars in Ivory Coast.