Athletic Bilbao confident of keeping Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams

Published on: 07 December 2022
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is attracting interests from top clubs in Europe following his meteoric rise in the game. 

The 20-year-old broke into the first team last season, playing over 40 games across all competitions for the Rojiblanclos.

His performances earned a maiden Spain invite in September, making his debut against Switzerland. Williams was sent to the World Cup by manager Luis Enrique.

English giants Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking the winger and could make a move for the player in January.

However, the club will not let the forward leave as negotiations open for contract extension.

“We are more than calm and busy with Nico and those with shorter contracts," Athletic Club’s Sporting director Mikel Gonzalez told Mundo Deportivo.

“Iñaki and the Williams family are rooted in Bilbao and have a great feeling of belonging to Athletic. Together we are going to be able to ensure that Nico spends many years at the club.”

Williams' current deal ends in June 2024.

