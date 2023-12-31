Athletic Bilbao confirm Inaki Williams' inclusion in Ghana's final AFCON squad

Inaki Williams will be making his first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations after making Ghana's final squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will announce his 27-man squad for the tournament on Monday.

However, Athletic Bilboa have confirmed the striker has received an invite and will join the team on Monday, January 1, 2024, to begin preparations for the tournament.

Although Bilbao were hoping to keep the striker for Thursday's game against Sevilla, the 29-year-old will not be available for the top clash.

"On Monday morning, IÃ±aki Williams will travel to join up with the Black Stars as they begin preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on 13 January," an official statement on the club's website read.

"Despite Athletic Club and the player making efforts for him to be available for the Lions' La Liga clash with Sevilla on January 4, the Ghanaian football association has decided to call up IÃ±aki at the same time as the rest of his international teammates."

The Black Stars kick off their AFCON campaign in Group B against Cape Verde before taking on Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana has not won the tournament since 1982, when the country secured its fourth title.