Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams aims to score debut goal for Ghana in clash with Mexico

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is determined to score his first international goal for Ghana in their friendly match against Mexico on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Charlotte, USA.

This game, taking place at the Bank of America Stadium, is a crucial part of Ghana's preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifications and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It's a significant match for us players, and we appreciate the support from the Ghanaian people. Despite limited playing time with my teammates, I'm committed to scoring my first goal for the country," Williams stated.

He acknowledges the challenge posed by Mexico, a strong opponent, but he believes Ghana has the talent to secure a victory.

"Mexico is a strong side. They have strong players. It's not going to be easy for us, but Ghana have got very good players capable of winning the match.

Williams made the decision to represent Ghana on July 5, 2022, after previously playing for Spain.

He has participated in nine matches for the Black Stars, including three at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but he is yet to find the back of the net in Ghana's colours.

He is eager to end this goal drought in the upcoming match against Mexico.