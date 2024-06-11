Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams praises Jordan Ayew after hat-trick heroics against CAR

Inaki Williams named Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew as the Man of the Match after his performance against the Central African Republic.

The Crystal Palace forward scored a hat-trick as the Black Stars survived the Central African Republic test to make it back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers.

Williams, who missed both games due a surgery before the end of the season, watched both games and was full of praise for the striker.

"Most Valuable Player," Williams reposted after a photo of the striker was shared on social media.

The Spain-based forward is expected to return to full fitness before the start of next season after an outstanding campaign, where he won the Copa Del Rey with the Rojiblancos.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars climbed to top of Group I after four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The West African giants will return to action in March 2025 as the race for a place in the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada continues.