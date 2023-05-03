Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams nominated for La Liga Team of the Season

Spanish-Ghanaian winger, Nico Williams has been nominated for EA Sport's La Liga Team of the Season.

The talented forward is enjoying an outstanding campaign in the Spanish league with Athletic Bilbao this season, scoring six goals in 31 matches for the Rojiblancos.

The 20-year-old will compete with other players for a place in the final eleven of the La Liga Team of the Year. Fans are expected to vote for their best team.

Conspicuously missing is his elder brother Inaki Williams, who has scored nine goals in the ongoing campaign.

Below is the list of nominated players:

Goalkeepers

Courtois -Real Madrid

Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad

Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid

Ledesma - Cádiz CF

Defenders

Koundé -FC Barcelona

Nahuel Molina - Atlético de Madrid

Arnau Martínez - Girona FC

Militão - Real Madrid

Le Normand - Real Sociedad

Giménez - Atlético de Madrid

David García - CA Osasuna

Pau Torres - Villarreal CF

Gayá - Valencia CF

Javi Galán - RC Celta de Vigo

Balde - FC Barcelona

Gudelj - Sevilla FC

Yeray - Athletic Club

Midfielders

Kroos - Real Madrid

De Jong - FC Barcelona

Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad

Canales - Real Betis

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad

Pedri - FC Barcelona

Modric - Real Madrid

Darder - RCD Espanyol

Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo

Valverde -Real Madrid

Parejo - Villarreal CF

Gavi - FC Barcelona

Camavinga - Real Madrid

Nico Williams - Athletic de Bilbao

Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano

Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano

Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca

Aleix García - Girona FC

Forwards