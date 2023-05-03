Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams nominated for La Liga Team of the Season

Spanish-Ghanaian winger, Nico Williams has been nominated for EA Sport's La Liga Team of the Season.
The talented forward is enjoying an outstanding campaign in the Spanish league with Athletic Bilbao this season, scoring six goals in 31 matches for the Rojiblancos.
The 20-year-old will compete with other players for a place in the final eleven of the La Liga Team of the Year. Fans are expected to vote for their best team.
Conspicuously missing is his elder brother Inaki Williams, who has scored nine goals in the ongoing campaign.
Below is the list of nominated players:
Goalkeepers
- Courtois -Real Madrid
- Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
- Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad
- Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid
- Ledesma - Cádiz CF
Defenders
- Koundé -FC Barcelona
- Nahuel Molina - Atlético de Madrid
- Arnau Martínez - Girona FC
- Militão - Real Madrid
- Le Normand - Real Sociedad
- Giménez - Atlético de Madrid
- David García - CA Osasuna
- Pau Torres - Villarreal CF
- Gayá - Valencia CF
- Javi Galán - RC Celta de Vigo
- Balde - FC Barcelona
- Gudelj - Sevilla FC
- Yeray - Athletic Club
Midfielders
- Kroos - Real Madrid
- De Jong - FC Barcelona
- Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad
- Canales - Real Betis
- Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad
- Pedri - FC Barcelona
- Modric - Real Madrid
- Darder - RCD Espanyol
- Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo
- Valverde -Real Madrid
- Parejo - Villarreal CF
- Gavi - FC Barcelona
- Camavinga - Real Madrid
- Nico Williams - Athletic de Bilbao
- Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano
- Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano
- Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca
- Aleix García - Girona FC
Forwards
- Benzema - Real Madrid
- Lewandowski - FC Barcelona
- Unal - Getafe CF
- Joselu - RCD Espanyol
- Griezmann -Atlético de Madrid
- Aspas -RC Celta de Vigo
- Borja Iglesias - Real Betis
- Muriqi - RCD Mallorca
- Dembelé - FC Barcelona
- Raphinha - FC Barcelona
- Vinicius - Real Madrid