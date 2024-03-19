Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon reveals light-hearted side of Williams brothers

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai SimÃ³n has provided some delightful insights into the personalities of the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, shedding light on their camaraderie and humour both on and off the field.

Inaki Williams, representing Ghana, and his brother Nico, donning the Spanish jersey, have not only impressed with their footballing skills but also captivated fans with their infectious sense of humour.

Describing the Williams brothers as "very funny" and "always like that," SimÃ³n revealed that their humour extends beyond match days and permeates into their training sessions.

He alluded to a recent incident, hinting at the brothers' knack for keeping spirits high even during rigorous training drills.

Explaining the source of their jovial bond, SimÃ³n emphasised their deep-rooted brotherly connection, forged over more than two decades of shared experiences.

"In the end, they are brothers. What are they going to do? And it's not the same relationship that you can have with them. They have been together for more than 20 years," he remarked, highlighting the enduring strength of their relationship.

On the pitch, Inaki Williams has been a standout performer for Athletic Bilbao this season, making 26 appearances, scoring nine goals, and providing three assists in La Liga. Meanwhile, his brother Nico has also made significant contributions, featuring in 24 games, scoring three goals, and tallying eight assists.