Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde explains Inaki Williams' AFCON delay

Published on: 04 January 2024
Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has disclosed that the club had wanted Inaki Williams to be available for their big game against Sevilla on Thursday. 

The Ghana international was supposed to join his Black Stars teammates on Monday after he was named in the final 27-man squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite earlier reporting the player with leave for Ghana on Monday, Athletic Club later stated the forward has suffered an illness, which will keep him in Spain for a few more days.

However, ahead of the game tonight, Valverde revealed Athletic Club were hoping Williams would make a final appearance before departing for Ghana, drawing comparisons with Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri.

“Everyone was pulling to their side. The same for Sevilla with En-Nesyri. Everyone defends their interests," he said in a pre-match presser.

Williams is expected to join the Black Stars team on Thursday after recovering from illness.

Ghana have opened camp in Kumasi as preparations continue for the Nations Cup next week.

