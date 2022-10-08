Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde full of praise for Inaki Williams ahead of Sevilla clash

Athletic Bilbao manager, Ernesto Valverde, has revealed the importance of Ghana forward Inaki Williams to his side.

The Black Stars forward is enjoying a prolific start to the campaign, having scored three goals in seven La Liga matches.

Ahead of the game against Sevilla, the former Barcelona manager stated that opponents fear the Ghanaian attacker.

"He is a player that the fans want to be much more effective. But the one who has to be asked about the importance of Iñaki Williams is the coach of the opposing team. They will tell you 'please, don't let him play' not only because he can score a goal, but not because of everything he generates around him. And the opponents fear him," he said.

The 28-yea-old is yet to miss a match in over 230 La Liga games.

He recently made his debut for the Black Stars in a game against Brazil in France.