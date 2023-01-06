Athletic Bilbao manager explains Inaki Williams absence in Copa Del Rey win against Eldense

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that Ghana forward Inaki Williams has been struggling with a knee problem since returning from the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars forward was an unused substitute as Athletic Club thrashed Club Deportivo Eldense in the round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey.

According to Valverde, he decided to rest the 28-year-old as a precautionary step ahead of the La Liga clash against Osasuna on Monday.

"Iñaki has been having some knee problems since the World Cup in Qatar (which he played with the Ghana team), so we are taking care of him and trying to take care of him so that he can be available," said the former Barcelona manager.

Meanwhile, in his absence, younger brother Nico Williams led Bilbao to a 6-1 romping of the lower tier side. Nico opened the floodgates for the thumping win.

Inaki WIlliams is expected to return to the team in the game against Osasuna.