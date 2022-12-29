Athletic Bilbao ready to cash in on Williams brothers in January

Athletic Bilbao are set to sell Ghanaian brothers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams in the winter transfer window.

The Williams brothers have been attracting interest from top clubs in Europe with the senior brother on the radar of Liverpool while Nico is on the list of Arsenal's target.

Inaki has a release clause of 135 million Euros and the La Liga outfit is ready to cash in on the forward as it looks at brining in five new players in the transfer window. Nico Williams will be sold around 50 million Euros.

New boss Jon Uriarte believes offloading the brothers will bring in huge income for the club to do business in January.

Although, the Basque club wants to keep the duo, the new direction of the club is interested in making reinforcements this winter.

César Azpilicueta, Álvaro Odriozola, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aymeric Laporte and Jon Karrikaburu are all on the radar of Athletic Bilbao.