Athletic Bilbao stand firm on €55 million release clause as Barcelona pursues Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao have firmly rebuffed any negotiations over the transfer of their prized talent, Nico Williams, despite heightened interest from Barcelona, according to reports from Marca.

The Basque club is adamant that any potential suitors must meet Williams' hefty â‚¬55 million release clause in full.

At just 21 years old, Nico Williams has made a significant impact for Athletic Bilbao this season, featuring prominently in La Liga with 28 appearances, four goals, and an impressive tally of 10 assists. A product of Athletic's youth academy since 2013, Williams progressed through the ranks and earned his senior debut in 2021, quickly establishing himself as a pivotal player for the club.

Renowned for his dynamic playing style and defensive contributions, Williams has also caught the eye on the international stage, making his senior debut for Spain in 2023 after representing the country at various youth levels.

With his market value estimated close to â‚¬60 million, Nico Williams' stature continues to rise, drawing interest from top clubs like Barcelona. However, Athletic Bilbao's steadfast stance on his release clause presents a significant hurdle for any potential transfer negotiations.

The coming months will reveal whether Barcelona or other suitors are willing to meet Athletic Bilbao's valuation for the promising winger, who has proven to be a crucial asset both domestically and internationally.