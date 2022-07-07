Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams reveals he was hailed as best striker during Ghana visit

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams has revealed that upon his arrival in Ghana to complete his national switch, Ghanaians lavished him with praise.

After lengthy negotiations with the Ghana Football Association, the 28-year-old confirmed his availability to play for the Black Stars earlier this week.

In an interview with TV3, Inaki stated that people who met him asked him to play for Ghana and described him as the best.

“The people [in Ghana] told me to play for Black Stars. They say I am a striker and I’m the best,” he said.

“They took pictures of me. It’s special for me because in Spain I am very famous but I didn’t know I was famous in Ghana.”

The Spain-based player also added he is ready for the pressure that playing for Ghana will bring.

“The pressure is part of football. I have played about 300 games in Spain and the pressure is good for me. Going to the Black Stars. I will enjoy the pressure because this is important for me and my teammates.”

Williams will look to make his debut for the Black Stars during the next international break when Ghana play Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.