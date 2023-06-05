Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams rules himself out of Ghana's Afcon qualifier against Madagascar

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has announced that he will not be available to play for Ghana in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Williams has withdrawn from the squad due to concerns over an injury.

"Since a few weeks, I’ve been playing with pain in my right knee. I decided to play until the end of the season, but after having spoken to the medical services, we’ve decided to stop and solve the problem to be 100% for the preseason," Williams said.

"This wasn’t an easy decision to make because I won’t be able to be with my national team, Ghana the next meeting."

"I want to say that I am fully committed and I will come back with the Black Stars if the coach deems it appropriate next calls. Thank you for your support."

Since committing to playing for Ghana last year, the former Spain international has struggled to make a significant impact for the West African team. In his eight appearances, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Williams has failed to find the back of the net.

Despite Williams' absence, the Black Stars are still expected to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Madagascar away from home.

They remain confident in their ability to secure a favourable result and advance to the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.