Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams switches attention to crucial game against Real Betis after Mallorca draw

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams is looking forward to the European spot clash against Real Betis in La Liga on Thursday.

The 28-year-old scored a last-gasp penalty to rescue a point for Bilbao in their away game against Real Mallorca on Monday night, closing the gap between them and Real Betis to two points.

Victory in midweek will see the Rojiblancos climbed into an European place with few games remaining to end the season.

"This time, luck has fallen on our side, the one that we have lacked other days," he said after the Mallorca game. "On Thursday we have a vital game, in San Mamés and with our fans," he added.

Real Mallorca took an early second half lead through Lee Kang-in but after waves and waves of attack from Athletic Bilbao, the visitors were rewarded a late penalty. Williams made no mistake as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The in-form Ghana international has now netted five goals in his last five appearances for the San Memes outfit. The goal against Mallorca was his ninth of the campaign in La Liga.