Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams celebrates 'father' Aduriz after his acrobatic winner against Barcelona

Spanish-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has paid glowing tribute to teammate Aritz Aduriz who struck a dramatic overhead kick winner to give Athletic Club a 1-0 win over Barcelona on the opening night of the 2019/20 La Liga season.

The 38-year-old was introduced with just minutes left on the clock and struck the decisive blow to consign Messi-less Barcelona to a defeat.

Aduriz replaced Williams, who produced a man of the match performance as he tormented the backline of the Spanish champions but for Stegen would have scored.

Inaki posted a picture of himself and Aduriz on Twitter with the caption; "with my father ♥️".

Con mi padre ❤ pic.twitter.com/wnNAzb35yT — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) August 16, 2019

Athletic is expected to build on the magnificent win as they seek to earn a European spot this season.