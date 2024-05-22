Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams to miss final La Liga match following surgery

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams will miss the team's final La Liga match of the 2023-24 season against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday, due to a recent plastic surgery procedure.

The San MamÃ©s Club released an official medical report stating that the 29-year-old forward underwent surgery to address a painful scar on his left foot.

The procedure was performed at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic on Tuesday morning. Consequently, Williams will be unavailable for Bilbao's concluding match of the season at Vallecas.

Despite his absence in the final matchday, Williams has enjoyed a successful campaign, making 39 appearances across La Liga and the Copa del Rey. He scored 14 goals and provided five assists, playing a pivotal role in Bilbao's Copa del Rey triumph against RCD Mallorca in a dramatic penalty shootout on April 6.

Williams' outstanding performance throughout the La Liga season earned him the MVP award for the best African player in the Spanish top flight. His contributions have been vital to Bilbao's success, and his presence will be sorely missed in the final game.

The team's management and fans are optimistic about his recovery and look forward to his return to full fitness for the upcoming season. Williams' absence will undoubtedly be felt, but Bilbao will aim to conclude their season on a positive note without their star striker.