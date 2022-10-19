Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams' inclusion in Spain's World Cup squad uncertain

Athletic Club coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted that he does not know whether winger Nico Williams will be included in Spain's World Cup squad.

Nico, whose brother plays for Ghana, chose to play for Spain, where he was born to Ghanaian parents, and made his debut last month for the 2010 World Cup winners.

He played admirably in both games, and his form for Athletic Club has been great, with three goals and two assists in ten league games.

Williams recorded his second assist of the season in Bilbao's 2-2 draw with Getafe on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old left his marker for dead with a brilliant skill before setting up Raul Garcia for the game's second goal after his brother Inaki Williams had opened the scoring.

After the game, Valverde was asked if Nico, who made his Spain debut in the UEFA Nations League last month, had a chance to go to Qatar. He stated: "I don't have to see him there, if not I look because he's fixed with us to be ready for Sunday's game against FC Barcelona. Whether or not he goes to the World Cup is another matter," he cleared.

"He is a young player who is doing things, who is a regular starter this year, whom we value a lot and we want him to be at Athletic, and if he also goes to Qatar, well, better,... but let the team decide that. It's coach Luis Enrique's job to decide."

Nico, in his second appearance, assisted Alvaro Morata's winner against Portugal as Spain progressed to the Nations League semi-finals