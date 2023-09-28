Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams eager for upcoming Basque derby after Getafe draw

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Basque derby clash against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Williams, who recently scored in a 2-2 draw against Getafe, is looking forward to the fierce derby rivalry.

In the recent match against Getafe, Williams netted his side's second goal in a game that ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the San Mames Stadium.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Bilbao managed to secure a valuable point.

Reflecting on the match, Williams praised his team's fighting spirit and determination, saying, "Even down to 10 men, we stepped up and gave everything."

Looking ahead to the upcoming Basque derby against Real Sociedad, Williams expressed excitement, emphasizing the uniqueness of derbies and the absence of a clear favourite. He also mentioned the strength of their squad, which they intend to showcase in the upcoming clash.

Williams' goal against Getafe marked his fourth in the league, and he has contributed 2 assists in 7 games.