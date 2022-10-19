Athletic Club coach hopes Inaki Williams not injured ahead of Barcelona clash

Athletic Club coach Ernesto Valverde is hoping that Inaki Williams is not injured after the striker finished the game against Getafe with discomfort.

The Ghana international was one of Bilbao's best players in the 2-2 draw on Tuesday, scoring a brilliant opener in the LaLiga clash.

He, however, picked up a knock in the closing stages, which is a worry for Valverde ahead of this weekend's clash against Barcelona.

"Iñaki fell badly on the last play after his shot, we hope it's nothing," Valverde said in the mixed zoon.

Despite the inconvenience with which he has finished, the footballer explained in the mixed zone that he is "well, tired, it has been a great effort by the whole team".

It should be remembered that the striker has not missed many games due to injury and that he is one of the regulars in Valverde's team, so the coach will have to be aware of his condition to know if he can count on him against Barcelona.

Williams is one of the candidates for the World Cup with Ghana.