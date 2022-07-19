Athletic Club manager Ernesto Velverde talks about Williams brothers ahead of new season

Athletic Club manager Ernesto Velverde is hoping to get the best out of the Williams brothers.

Inaki and Nico Williams joined their teammates for pre-season and were involved in friendlies Borussia Monchengladbach and DSV Duisburg.

Velverde wants new Ghana forward Inaki Williams to be more prolific in front of goals.

"We have been training hard for a week and a half or two. It is the first contact with the competition and training is not the same as playing. I have seen the team well, with enthusiasm, we want to maintain the intention of pressing, of being together, that they do us little danger, there have been good moments, others in which fatigue has appeared," he said.

"Iñaki is playing in that position lately, he can play both there and on the side and during the pre-season we will test both positions."

Meanwhile, the ex-Barcelona manager is excited by the potential shown by Nico Williams.

"He's a player we like to watch because he's very fast. Both he and the team have to take advantage of what he produces in the gaps and breaks because he can give us a lot," he concluded.