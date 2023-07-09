Athletic Club President Jon Uriarte sets sights on renewing Nico Williams' contract

Athletic Club President Jon Uriarte aims to secure the renewal of Nico Williams, whose contract with the club is set to expire in 2024.

Uriarte emphasises that Nico's situation is different from the highly publicised "Mbappé case" and highlights the player's deep connection to Athletic.

Nico joined Athletic Club's academy at the age of 11 and has been nurtured within the club's system. Uriarte stresses that Nico is comfortable at Athletic and that his family has strong ties to the club, with his brother also being a prominent player in the first team.

The president is determined to provide the necessary resources to ensure Nico's continued career with Athletic, expressing confidence in reaching an agreement.

While Premier League clubs, particularly Aston Villa, have expressed interest in the talented Spain international who has Ghanaian roots, Uriarte acknowledges the financial challenges posed by the English clubs.

He notes that the Premier League's substantial revenues and freedom from financial controls in La Liga pose a threat to clubs like Athletic. Uriarte believes that actions need to be taken to address this issue collectively.