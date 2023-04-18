Athletic Club prioritises Nico Williams' renewal as club pursues European objective

Athletic Club are focusing on renewing the contract of Nico Williams, the younger brother of Black Stars forward Inaki Williams.

The Spanish club have already reached out to Williams' representative, Félix Tainta, to initiate the renewal process.

Nico, who was born in Spain but has Ghanaian heritage, has a contract expiring in June 2024. The club consider his renewal a top priority, alongside Oihan Sancet's recent renewal.

Williams' family environment, known for its special family seal, is taking a slow approach to the matter. However, the player is fully focused on helping Athletic Club achieve their European objective before discussing his renewal with the club.

Currently, Athletic Club is seventh on the La Liga table with 43 points from 29 games. Over the weekend, they beat Real Sociedad 2-0 thanks to Inaki Williams' brace.

In the current La Liga season, Nico has played 28 games, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Last year, the 20-year-old chose to play for Spain at the international level, while his brother Inaki Williams switched his nationality to play for Ghana.