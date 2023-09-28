GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Athletic Club star Inaki Williams expresses frustration with Getafe's playing style

Published on: 28 September 2023
Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams criticised Getafe's playing style after Wednesday's La Liga clash which ended in a stalemate.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Williams contributing a goal during the game, marking his third since the recent international break.

However, it was Williams' post-match comments about Getafe's approach that drew attention, as he referred to their style as a "shame."

In a heated moment during the match, the Ghanaian had a confrontation with Getafe's coach, Jose Bordalas, on the touchline, which briefly led to altercations between players from both teams.

Reflecting on the game, Williams expressed his concerns, saying, "I don't like time stopping like this, I went to tell Bordalás about this, it's his thing. Everyone in La Liga has an understanding of him, and we know how his team plays. I think it's a shame."

Williams has been in excellent form this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in seven league appearances.

