Athletic Club star Inaki Williams praises Julián Álvarez after Atletico defeat

Inaki Williams has acknowledged the quality of Atletico Madrid's match-winner JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez after the Argentine's goal condemned Athletic Club to a 1-0 defeat in La Liga.

Athletic Club pushed for a result but failed to convert their chances, with Williams himself coming close on multiple occasions.

Speaking after the match, the Ghanaian forward reflected on the performance and the impact of Alvarez’s goal.

“We played a good game. They have decisive players," Williams said. "He improves the play, he is a great substitute."

Ãlvarez’s goal secured all three points for Atletico and propelled them to the top of La Liga, while Athletic now face an uphill battle in the race for European places.

Athletic Club now turn their attention to continental football, where they face AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League.

The Basque side is determined to make a deep run in the competition, with the ultimate goal of reaching the final, which will be played at their home ground, San Mames, in Bilbao.