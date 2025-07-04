"Athletic wins"- Inaki Williams reacts after Nico Williams extend Bilbao deal amid Barcelona interest

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has expressed excitement after his younger brother, Nico Williams, signed a new deal with Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao, ending interest from Barcelona.

Williams Jr reportedly agreed a deal to join the Catalans but made a U-turn to ink a deal that will keep him at San Mames until 2035.

Following the announcement of his new contract, Williams took to social media to make a series of posts sharing his delight.

He first posted 'he stays' under the announcement video before adding 'Athletic wins.'

Respeto, Legado y Logros. â¤ï¸ðŸ¤â¤ï¸ðŸ¤â¤ï¸ðŸ¤â¤ï¸ðŸ¤â¤ï¸ðŸ¤ Athletic WIN. pic.twitter.com/0LRTjSV9ez â€” IÃ‘AKI WILLIAMS ARTHUER (@Williaaams45) July 4, 2025

Nico Williams' new commitment means clubs interested in the forward including Arsenal and Bayern Munich will not be able to make a move this summer.

Meanwhile, Inaki will continue to share the pitch with his younger brother until he decides to leave Bilbao.

The Spain-born Ghanaian duo have been influential for Athletic Bilbao and the Basque city, winning their first major trophy in 2024 to end the club's 40-year wait for a title.

Both players were born in Bilbao and have played for only Athletic Bilbao, affirming the club's commitment to homegrown players.

Williams is expected to return to the Black Stars team in September for the World Cup qualifiers after missing the Unity Cup tournament in May.