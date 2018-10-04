Atinga, Cobbina excel as FK Tirana record second victory in Albanian league

Ghanaian duo Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbina starred for FK Tirana as they recorded their second win in the Albanian top-flight on Wednesday night.

The Tirana-based side inflicted a 3-2 defeat on KS Kastrioti at the Stadiumi Kastrioti.

Bhardi deservedly shot KS Kastrioti ahead on the 30th minute after dominating early minutes of the game.

Nicola Stijepovic’s own goal to dragged the visitors back into the game just four minutes after going down.

Bhardi put Tirana ahead for the first time in the match with a close range finish in the 37th minute before doubling his tally in the 78th minute.

Shetu grabbed a goal back for the hosts but Tirana held on to record their second victory in the league.

Cobbina and Atinga lasted the entire duration of the match, but the latter picked a booking for a reckless tackle in the 92nd minute.