GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Atlanta show interest in Swedish-born Ghanaian defender Isak Kwaku Hien 

Published on: 14 July 2023
Atlanta show interest in Swedish-born Ghanaian defender Isak Kwaku Hien 
220924 Isak Hien of Sweden during the Nations League between Serbia and Sweden on September 24, 2022 in Belgrade. Photo: Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRAN / kod LT / LT0417 fotboll football soccer fotball nations league serbien serbia sverige sweden sverige a bbeng *** 220924 Isak Hien of Sweden during the Nations League between Serbia and Sweden on September 24, 2022 in Belgrade Photo Ludvig Thunman BILDBYRAN code LT LT0417 football football soccer fotball nations league serbia serbia sweden sweden sweden a bbeng, PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: LUDVIGxTHUNMAN BB220924LT241

Atalanta have shown interest in signing Isak Malcolm Kwaku Hien from Hellas Verona this summer. 

The Swedish born Ghanaian defender joined Serie A side Hella Verona from Djurgarden last summer.

The 24-year old made 33 appearances for Verona last season and has received interests from clubs in this summer transfer window.

Atlanta have reportedly offered €8-9 million for the Swedish midfielder, while Hellas Verona is looking for roughly €10-12 million.

Despite the "exchange of spite" with Turin, Atalanta is placing a large wager on Hien.

The teams' negotiations have progressed, and Atalanta has already signed a personal agreement with the player in question.

The club is hoping to gain as much of an advantage over Hien as possible, and it is betting heavily on him.

. It remains to be seen whether Hien will remain at Verona, as he may attract interest from bigger clubs after a fantastic season in which he racked up 74 tackles and 31 interceptions.

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more