Atalanta have shown interest in signing Isak Malcolm Kwaku Hien from Hellas Verona this summer.

The Swedish born Ghanaian defender joined Serie A side Hella Verona from Djurgarden last summer.

The 24-year old made 33 appearances for Verona last season and has received interests from clubs in this summer transfer window.

Atlanta have reportedly offered €8-9 million for the Swedish midfielder, while Hellas Verona is looking for roughly €10-12 million.

Despite the "exchange of spite" with Turin, Atalanta is placing a large wager on Hien.

The teams' negotiations have progressed, and Atalanta has already signed a personal agreement with the player in question.

The club is hoping to gain as much of an advantage over Hien as possible, and it is betting heavily on him.

. It remains to be seen whether Hien will remain at Verona, as he may attract interest from bigger clubs after a fantastic season in which he racked up 74 tackles and 31 interceptions.