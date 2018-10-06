Atletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams proud of African heritage despite choosing Spain over Ghana

Atletico Bilbao striker Inaki Williams admits he is proud of his African heritage but feels more Spanish since he was born in Basque.

The 24 year old, who is born to a Ghanaian and Liberian parent ditched Ghana to play for Spain at the international level.

But that does not make him a non-African, according to the Bilbao forward who is still knocking on the doors of Spain for a competitive debut in the jerseys of La Roja.

"I feel very proud to be black, to be Basque, and to play for Athletic," Williams told Reuters.

"There have been very few, but I'm one of them and I'm very happy to be the black guy that represents Athletic. This club gave me everything and I try to give them the best of myself."

“Some people are ignorant and think to be black you have to be born in Africa. No. I was born here, I feel Basque, just like my team mates,” he spoke to Reuters.

“I have African blood but I grew up here, my family have adopted all the Basque customs and so have I.”

“My parents were lucky enough to find good people that gave them a hand and that’s why I have been able to have the life I’ve had. If my parents hadn’t found these people I would have been born in Africa or I wouldn’t have been born at all.”

Williams’ interest in his African heritage compelled him to organize a trip with teammate Oscar de Marcos to Ghana in June with the aim to set up a foundation and build a school.

The striker has scored a goal in seven appearances for Atletic Bilbao this season.