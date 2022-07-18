Atletico Bilbao coach wants Ghana forward Inaki Williams to be more accurate in-front of goal

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says he wants to see Inaki Williams score more goals in the upcoming season.

The former Barcelona coach was recently appointed to take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming season.

Valverde who has been taking the players through his drills and sessions wants to turn the Ghana international into a prolific striker in his team next season.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, Coach Ernesto Valverde hinted that Inaki Williams could be playing more as a centre-forward in the season ahead.

According to him, the attacker is working hard and looking to improve his productivity in the attack on Atletico Bilbao.

“Well, he has been playing as a centre-forward lately. He can play both there and on the flank and during the pre-season we will test both positions. He is a player who produces a lot and then we want him to always be more accurate in front of goal.

“I think he has to work on that, he's working on it and we're going to see if we can get him to increase his numbers,” Ernesto Valverde said.

Inaki Williams has a lot of work on his sleeves especially after agreeing to play for the Black Stars.

In the coming months, he will have the chance to mark his debut for Ghana before the 2022 FIFA World Cup