Atletico Madrid caught by "Sco pa tu ma naa" frenzy

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have been caught by the viral "sco pa tu manaa" trend currently on social media.

The word coined by Ghanaian musician Patapaa has gone viral for many reasons, but the latest use of the word is used to describe a feeling or an opinion on a subject.

"Sco pa tu manaa" is a line in a song titled 'Daavi Neba', by Kawoula and in the hit record the Swedru based artist is seen using the word.

It became an instant hit, where social media users will try the lines by making a video mimicking Patapaa.

But in recent weeks, the word has rather been used to express an opinion.

Following a very good preseason for Atletico Madrid, the Rojiblancos posted a picture of themselves with the caption SCO PA TU MANAA.

Ghannaians reacted to the use of the word by Atletico Madrid on social media with many praising Patapaa.

When u finally realize Partey was managing @Atleti ein twitter account 😂😂😂 where patapaa dey😂 pic.twitter.com/IcXu3XUtV8 — Banqx💰 (@MasterBanqxx) August 1, 2019

It’s over. Patapaa is the biggest artiste to come out of Ghana. https://t.co/xa1lxxeuS2 — Nkawkaw ni Rasta (@alltheway_ap) August 1, 2019

Patapaa reach, your fave can never! https://t.co/gERjpSwjCZ — Kay (@quels_bee) August 1, 2019