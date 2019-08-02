GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Atletico Madrid caught by "Sco pa tu ma naa" frenzy

Published on: 02 August 2019

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have been caught by the viral "sco pa tu manaa" trend currently on social media.

The word coined by Ghanaian musician Patapaa has gone viral for many reasons, but the latest use of the word is used to describe a feeling or an opinion on a subject.

"Sco pa tu manaa" is a line in a song titled 'Daavi Neba', by Kawoula and  in the hit record the Swedru based artist is seen using the word.

It became an instant hit, where social media users will try the lines by making a video mimicking Patapaa.

But in recent weeks, the word has rather been used to express an opinion.

Following a very good preseason for Atletico Madrid, the Rojiblancos posted a picture of themselves with the caption SCO PA TU MANAA.

Ghannaians reacted to the use of the word by Atletico Madrid on social media with many praising Patapaa.

 

