Atletico Madrid congratulates Thomas Partey for winning Footballer of the year Award in Ghana

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have congratulated midfielder Thomas Partey for winning the Footballer of the year Award in Ghana.

The 25 year old midfielder was voted the Footballer of the Year as well as Best Foreign based player at the maiden Ghana Football Awards on Sunday held in Accra.

The Laliga runners up and Europa Cup winners took to their official website to celebrate the midfield gem.

A statement on the club's website read;

"Our midfielder was voted as the Ghanian Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards in Accra. Back in May, he was also chosen as the Footballer of the Year by SWAG.

Thomas Partey had a brilliant 2017/18 season, which saw him grow tremendously as a footballer. For our club, he played 50 matches and scored five times. Thanks to his brilliant season, Thomas was voted as Ghana Football Awards’ Footballer of the Year, ahead of Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori and Albert Adomah.

However, that wasn’t the only individual award he won this season. Back in May, he was chosen by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as the Footballer of the Year. It was the 43d celebration of the prestigious award and Thomas was chosen ahead of Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Christian Atsu and Daniel Nii Adjei thanks to his fine season for our club and country.

Due to his versatility as a footballer, Diego Pablo Simeone deployed Thomas in numerous positions throughout the season such as defensive midfielder, right winger and right-back.

Well done, Thomas!"

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin