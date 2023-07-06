Atletico Madrid forward spotted jet skiing during holidays in Ghana

Atletico Madrid and Holland forward, Memphis Depay has taken full advantage of his time in Ghana as he enjoys the moment before his return to Europe for pre-season.

The 29-year-old, whose father is from Ghana, spends most of his time in the country, where he is involved in several philanthropic works.

On Wednesday, the former Manchester United striker took a short trip to Ada with friends and family to have fun.

Depay enjoyed time on the beach and was spotted jet skiing with a young relative with others on the boat having the time of their lives.

The ex-Barcelona star has also been training seriously in Accra as he tries to maintain his fitness before Diego Simeone recalls the Atletico players for pre-season.

Earlier, Depay met aspiring boxers at a gym in Accra, donating funds for the renovation of the facility.

He also visited the national Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu last week before travelling to Cape Coast to support the School for the Deaf.

Depay joined Atletico Madrid in January from Barcelona and has since been a key player for the Rojiblancos.