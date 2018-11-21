Atletico Madrid handed Thomas Partey boost ahead of Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Spanish La Liga clash against FC Barcelona following the return of several first-team players back into full scale training on Tuesday morning.

Stefan Savic, Lucas Hernandez and Diego Costa all joined the group session whilst Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez were the only two senior players to work alone separately from the group.

Rodri and Thomas Partey both enjoyed days off after their international commitments, however, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Filipe Luis are still yet to return.

Diego Simeone had a full 11 to work with in training, although this isn't likely to be the team he starts with at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Among those 11 players was Partey who played a key role in Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Addis Ababa.

Prior to the international break, the 25-year-old exhibited his quality to the Rojiblancos by scoring a thunderbolt before setting up a goal in their 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao.