Published on: 12 October 2019
Atletico Madrid in advanced talks with Thomas Partey over improved contract- reports
Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey over an improved deal for a contract extension.

The 26-year-old signed a five-year deal in January 2018 but his recent rich vein of form could earn him a pay rise.

Partey’s current deal has a €50m release clause but Atleti are keen to double this value to €100m.

He has been key for Los Rojiblancos this term having scored two goals in nine matches.

Partey form has made Atleti not regrets to have sold Rodri to Manchester City for €70m.

