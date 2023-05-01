Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone impressed with Memphis Depay performance against Valladolid 

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has heaped praises on Dutch born Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay following his side's 5-2 win over Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The 29-year-old came off as a substitute to score the last goal for Atletico Madrid late in injury time as they clinched all three points.

Speaking after the game, Diego Simone was impressed with the performance of the former Olympique Lyon captain, “What a game from him. He just has it. He delivers more and more, also because we demand more and more from him. When he came into the team, we were so much more powerful," Simeone told the Spanish press.

“I brought him in to add more depth to the squad and take advantage of the spaces created,” the head coach continued. “Memphis' substitution made Valladolid dizzy. The depth and power: Memphis simply has it all. And he showed exactly what we expected from him.”

Depay joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in January 202323.

Despite rumors that Simeone is unimpressed by Depay's start at the club, Depay admits that he enjoys playing for Simeone and is ready to show his passion for Atletico Madrid